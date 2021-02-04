Sign up
Photo 958
Beak of Midday
FoR2021 The mountain in the background is called the Beak of Midday because of its shape and position
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1315
photos
146
followers
92
following
262% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
mountains
,
italy
,
dolomites
,
for2021
