Photo 960
Chiesa della Salute
FoR2021 Does this count as landscape? This is what I have today, the Church of Saint Mary of Health from the bridge of the Accademia in Venice. Wonderful day walking around the city.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
church
sea
canal
grand
landscape
italy
venice
for2021
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Brings back memories.Fav😊
February 6th, 2021
Caterina
ace
@carolmw
Thank you Carol. I'm glad you like it
February 6th, 2021
