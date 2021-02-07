Previous
Next
Soave Castle by caterina
Photo 961

Soave Castle

FoR2021 this castle built by the Scala family in 1373 dominates a hill near Verona
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise