Previous
Next
FoR2021 a silver vase by caterina
Photo 963

FoR2021 a silver vase

10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Netkonnexion ace
Love the shimmer. Nicely conceived shot. Well done in monochrome.
February 10th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely reflection!
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise