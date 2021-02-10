Sign up
Photo 963
FoR2021 a silver vase
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1321
photos
147
followers
93
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
10th February 2021 5:25pm
Tags
silver
,
vase
,
for2021
Netkonnexion
ace
Love the shimmer. Nicely conceived shot. Well done in monochrome.
February 10th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely reflection!
February 10th, 2021
