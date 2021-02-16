Sign up
Photo 971
portrait b&w
FoR2021. A photo from last year. She is a model and certainly knows how to pose
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
portrait
model
for2021
Lesley
ace
She really does. There's a touch of Brigitte Bardot about her. Very pretty.
February 17th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Great pose!
February 17th, 2021
