Previous
Next
portrait b&w by caterina
Photo 971

portrait b&w

FoR2021. A photo from last year. She is a model and certainly knows how to pose
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
She really does. There’s a touch of Brigitte Bardot about her. Very pretty.
February 17th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Great pose!
February 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise