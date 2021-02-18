Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 973
Carla b&w FoR2021
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
3
2
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1333
photos
147
followers
93
following
266% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
3rd February 2019 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
kilt
,
for2021
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely portrait!
February 18th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
a beautiful portrait Caterina, one of your best , excellent pose by Carla, the diagonal on the eyes works so well
February 18th, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
very nicely set within the frame
February 18th, 2021
365 Project
close