Carla b&w FoR2021 by caterina
Photo 973

Carla b&w FoR2021

18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Lovely portrait!
February 18th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
a beautiful portrait Caterina, one of your best , excellent pose by Carla, the diagonal on the eyes works so well
February 18th, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
very nicely set within the frame
February 18th, 2021  
