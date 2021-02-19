Sign up
Photo 974
Portrait of a man
FoR2021 man smallness in comparison to the majesty of nature. An unusual portrait for this week’s theme
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
0
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
968
969
970
971
972
973
260
974
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
17th February 2021 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
man
,
trees
,
mountains
,
dolomites
,
for2021
