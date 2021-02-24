Sign up
Photo 979
Mountain Road
FoR2021. Lines, shape, and texture. The view from Pass Giau to the valley below
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
1
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1340
photos
148
followers
95
following
268% complete
View this month »
Tags
snow
,
road
,
curves
,
italy
,
pass
,
dolomites
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic lines!
February 24th, 2021
