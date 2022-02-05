Previous
A London phone booth in Malta! by cawu
41 / 365

A London phone booth in Malta!

Traces of British influence in Valletta, Malta. And those phenomenal Maltese style windows!
5th February 2022

flying.squirrel

@cawu
Living in London, UK and from California. Looking to keep an eye out for beauty through this daily practice!
11% complete

