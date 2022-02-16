Previous
Sunset on the pacific by cawu
53 / 365

Sunset on the pacific

There’s nothing like a good California sunset on the pacific and that indescribable fresh smell in the air to remind me of home…Santa Monica (November 2021)
16th February 2022

flying.squirrel

@cawu
Living in London, UK and from California. Looking to keep an eye out for beauty through this daily practice!
