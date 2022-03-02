Previous
Taking a pause to pray for peace… by cawu
64 / 365

Taking a pause to pray for peace…

Hampstead Heath - not doves but the closest white birds I could find in my photos…
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

flying.squirrel

@cawu
Living in London, UK and from California. Looking to keep an eye out for beauty through this daily practice!
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
March 2nd, 2022  
