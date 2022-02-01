Previous
2-1-22 by cglist
32 / 365

2-1-22

I haven’t seen anyone sitting in this bench for a while now.
1st February 2022

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
