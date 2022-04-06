Previous
3-6-22 by cglist
96 / 365

3-6-22

Springtime brings some visitors to the lake. If you look closely, you’ll see a Loon in the foreground. (I wish my phone had a better zoom!)
cglist

Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
