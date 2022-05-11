Previous
5-11-22 by cglist
131 / 365

It was a beautiful morning for a paddle on the lake.
cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
35% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
