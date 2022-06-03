Previous
6-3-22 by cglist
6-3-22

A surprise foal at the rescue! She’s two days old. Her official name is Miracle Whip, but I call her Sassy.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
