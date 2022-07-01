Previous
7-1-22 by cglist
182 / 365

7-1-22

These baby barn swallows look almost ready to leave the nest.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
