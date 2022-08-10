Previous
8-10-22 by cglist
8-10-22

Doing a little maintenance on my horn in preparation for a concert tonight.
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks good. Best of luck on your concert.
August 10th, 2022  
