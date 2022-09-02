Previous
Next
9-2-22 by cglist
240 / 365

9-2-22

Unexpected surgery to remove my gall bladder after days of pain… finally feeling better and this was the morning sky outside my hospital room.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise