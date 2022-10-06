Previous
10-6-32 by cglist
274 / 365

10-6-32

My first paddle post-surgery! It was nice to look out through the willow curtain.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
