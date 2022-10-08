Previous
10-8-22 by cglist
276 / 365

10-8-22

The leaves are starting to color on this perfect fall day.
8th October 2022

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
75% complete

