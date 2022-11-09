Previous
11-9-22 by cglist
11-9-22

Possibly my last paddle of the year, if the weather forecast proves to be correct!
9th November 2022

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
