11-26-22 by cglist
11-26-22

Double-decker boys on the couch today. They both just showed up here in the alley, about 5 years apart… Hard to imagine they’re not related!
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

cglist

Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
