Books and a basketball

I was sitting at my son’s desk. I love the library that they have amassed over the years. They have a nice collection of autographed books too. They’ve read the full Dragon Masters series pictured here along with the Tristan Strong titles. We listen to audiobooks together and love making trips to the library, bookstores and book festivals. Guess I shouldn’t be surprised given I’m a librarian. I take #RaisingReaders seriously.