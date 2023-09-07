Previous
Glimmer by chelleo
11 / 365

Glimmer

Saw this friendly reminder while taking Lucky out for a walk. I recently learned of ‘glimmers’. Glimmers are those micro moments in your day that make you feel joy, happiness, peace, or gratitude. This was my glimmer of the evening. #365project

📱iPhone
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Chelleo

ace
@chelleo
I'm Michelle aka Chelleo. 📱iPhone 13 Pro Max 📸 Canon EOS Rebel T2i I’m returning to start a new 365 project after completing a full year (September 2011-August...
