Nail Prep by chelleo
I had a nail appointment today and snagged a few photos of the process. It’s a long stretch of time (3 hours!!) but she’s very thorough and it forces me to slow down amid the busyness of my life. I never paid much attention to my nails before…often equating it to frivolousness but I have to admit, I feel a bit more polished when my nails are done and presentable. My tech shared something that I never considered…nails are one of the few beauty treatments that you can view and enjoy yourself (as opposed to hair and makeup which is mostly visible to others).
