To The Moon, Rubber Ducky

Challenge: sept23words - On Your Table



There’s a local restaurant that I frequent for breakfast when I can (they have amazing pancakes!). In addition to the bright, cheerful decor, guests get to choose from a selection of rubber ducks. There were several space themed ducks in the basket but I opted for this one because of the unique rocket ship shape. It’s a great addition to my collection that now lives in my office. If only I owned a Jeep!