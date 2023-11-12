Previous
Finding the Food Truck
Finding the Food Truck

I learned about the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck and discovered it was scheduled to be near our house. The family were up for the adventure and they did not disappoint. The food was delicious and we’ll definitely keep an eye on their schedule.
Chelleo

