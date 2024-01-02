Previous
Eye of The Tiger by chrispenfold
Eye of The Tiger

We were working in the loft space today to fix a leak caused by ongoing wet weather, which presented this unique moment when Khoubaieb was working with headtorch amid the fibreglass lagging insulation.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Chris Penfold

@chrispenfold
After playing around with film cameras 30 years ago I had a long gap until I bought a DSLR (Nikon D3200) in 2013 and then...
