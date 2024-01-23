Sign up
22 / 365
Gorey Gloves
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Chris Penfold
@chrispenfold
After playing around with film cameras 30 years ago I had a long gap until I bought a DSLR (Nikon D3200) in 2013 and then...
365
iPhone 13 Pro
23rd January 2024 2:42pm
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
gloves
,
gore
,
product
,
pair
,
nottingham
,
west bridgford
,
productphotography
,
iphone13
,
iphone13pro
,
goretex
,
infinium
