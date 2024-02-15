Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
A Helpful Hand
New Hearing Aid day!
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
0
0
Chris Penfold
@chrispenfold
After playing around with film cameras 30 years ago I had a long gap until I bought a DSLR (Nikon D3200) in 2013 and then...
45
photos
2
followers
4
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th February 2024 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
hand
,
deaf
,
nottingham
,
nhs
,
hearing
,
bridgford
,
westbridgford
,
impairment
,
mobiography
,
hearingaid
,
iphone13
,
iphone13pro
,
phonak
,
deafnessmobilephotography
Leave a Comment
