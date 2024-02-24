Sign up
55 / 365
Spring Clear-out
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Chris Penfold
@chrispenfold
After playing around with film cameras 30 years ago I had a long gap until I bought a DSLR (Nikon D3200) in 2013 and then...
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
24th February 2024 4:51pm
b&w
,
office
,
blackandwhite
,
waste
,
sack
,
nottingham
,
stilllife
,
shredding
,
shred
,
bridgford
,
confidential
,
westbridgford
,
shred-it
,
iphone13
,
iphone13pro
