Friday afternoon fun by christinav
Friday afternoon fun

I'm not sure why this pic came out so grainy - it was taken at 4pm with bright sun. Unfortunately I don't have time to go back to the beach and re-shoot. This was the best of a bad bunch.....
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
