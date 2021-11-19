Sign up
78 / 365
Friday afternoon fun
I'm not sure why this pic came out so grainy - it was taken at 4pm with bright sun. Unfortunately I don't have time to go back to the beach and re-shoot. This was the best of a bad bunch.....
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
19th November 2021 4:19pm
