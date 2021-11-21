Previous
bloomin by christinav
80 / 365

bloomin

I walked along a lovely little local coastal track this morning, most pohutukawas aren't in bloom just yet except this one which was very sheltered.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
21% complete

Dianne
Nice - views and colour.
November 21st, 2021  
