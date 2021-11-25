Previous
Next
Dog and beach by christinav
84 / 365

Dog and beach

They are rather prominent in my photos - but they are my happy place, my bit of me time in the mornings before I face my family and work...
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise