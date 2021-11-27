Sign up
86 / 365
The pipeline
This track follows the pipeline that carries oil from the Marsden refinery to Auckland. Last year a digger damaged it not far from here leading to fuel storages in Auckland and some cancelled flights...
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
