The pipeline by christinav
86 / 365

The pipeline

This track follows the pipeline that carries oil from the Marsden refinery to Auckland. Last year a digger damaged it not far from here leading to fuel storages in Auckland and some cancelled flights...
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Christina

