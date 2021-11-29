Previous
Lunch stop by christinav
Lunch stop

Sitting under a tree in the shade.... Life could be worse :)
This is Parau Bay in the Whangarei Heads.
Christina

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this magical scene, how I would love the be on one of those sail boats.
November 29th, 2021  
