154 / 365
Highway to....
The port. It is usually quite busy with logging trucks and as I was walking up to the bridge there were a number of them. But of course as I was standing there waiting not a single one... Murphy's law at work!
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Debra
Nice pov and scene
February 4th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wouldn't you know. If you wanted a shot without the logging trucks there would probably be a line of them!;) Nice perspective.
February 4th, 2022
Dianne
Always the way! Such a nice NZ shot.
February 4th, 2022
