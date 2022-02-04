Previous
Highway to.... by christinav
154 / 365

Highway to....

The port. It is usually quite busy with logging trucks and as I was walking up to the bridge there were a number of them. But of course as I was standing there waiting not a single one... Murphy's law at work!
Photo Details

Debra
Nice pov and scene
February 4th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wouldn't you know. If you wanted a shot without the logging trucks there would probably be a line of them!;) Nice perspective.
February 4th, 2022  
Dianne
Always the way! Such a nice NZ shot.
February 4th, 2022  
