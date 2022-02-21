Previous
Next
Hundertwasser by christinav
171 / 365

Hundertwasser

The official opening was yesterday. A sketch of this building was drawn by Hundertwasser in the 90's. After much toing and froing in 2015 there was a binding referendum in the local council elections and it was voted in. The building too 3 years.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks fascinating.. have to come up and check it out.. on the other coast this last weekend..
February 21st, 2022  
Graeme Stevens ace
Looks like we’ll have to come back to Whangarei!!!
February 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise