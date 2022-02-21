Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
171 / 365
Hundertwasser
The official opening was yesterday. A sketch of this building was drawn by Hundertwasser in the 90's. After much toing and froing in 2015 there was a binding referendum in the local council elections and it was voted in. The building too 3 years.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
171
photos
50
followers
76
following
46% complete
View this month »
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
21st February 2022 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Looks fascinating.. have to come up and check it out.. on the other coast this last weekend..
February 21st, 2022
Graeme Stevens
ace
Looks like we’ll have to come back to Whangarei!!!
February 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close