The fog is lifting by christinav
The fog is lifting

On the coast where I live we don't get much fog - but inland is another story.....
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
I love your foggy shots, a lovely composition and capture. The grass looks so nice and green, ours is all brown now.
February 23rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful
February 23rd, 2022  
