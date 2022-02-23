Sign up
173 / 365
The fog is lifting
On the coast where I live we don't get much fog - but inland is another story.....
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Views
6
2
1
365
E-M10 Mark III
23rd February 2022 8:45am
Diana
ace
I love your foggy shots, a lovely composition and capture. The grass looks so nice and green, ours is all brown now.
February 23rd, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
February 23rd, 2022
