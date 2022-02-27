Previous
A walk in the woods by christinav
177 / 365

A walk in the woods

“And into the forest I go to lose my mind and find my soul.” So true....
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Maggiemae ace
And I do believe that's what you can do with a walk in this beautiful woody areas.
February 27th, 2022  
