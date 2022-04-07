Previous
Next
C'mon throw the damn ball! by christinav
216 / 365

C'mon throw the damn ball!

and stop dilly dallying with that camera!
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
he looks keen as mustard lol
April 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
A keen bean!
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise