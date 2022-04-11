Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
219 / 365
A perfect day
I've chased some birds, barked at some joggers, found some fish bones to eat, rolled in a dead bird and now I'm smelling REAL good.....
Life couldn't get better!
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
219
photos
53
followers
81
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd April 2022 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
Nick
ace
Does sound like a perfect dog day, apart from the dreaded bath which no doubt followed to get rid of the smell!
April 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close