A perfect day by christinav
219 / 365

A perfect day

I've chased some birds, barked at some joggers, found some fish bones to eat, rolled in a dead bird and now I'm smelling REAL good.....
Life couldn't get better!
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Nick ace
Does sound like a perfect dog day, apart from the dreaded bath which no doubt followed to get rid of the smell!
April 11th, 2022  
