The game by christinav
223 / 365

The game

I throw this manky toy, I hang up 2 pieces of washing.
I throw the manky toy, I hang up 2 pieces of washing.
And repeat until the washing basket is empty!
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
