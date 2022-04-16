Previous
Dog or rabbit? by christinav
225 / 365

Dog or rabbit?

Not the clearest of shots - but I love this action. When walking out in long grass or small shrubs, Amy often hops over them.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
