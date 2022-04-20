Sign up
229 / 365
Legs eleven
Is how old Amy is. This photo is just a filler for my 30 shots in April....
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
1
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
231
photos
56
followers
81
following
63% complete
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
23rd April 2022 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
Diana
ace
She must have had fun running around in all those leaves ;-)
April 24th, 2022
