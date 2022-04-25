Previous
Next
At the end of the walk by christinav
234 / 365

At the end of the walk

After 5km or so she gets a bit tired and walk nicely beside me and will sit and wait if I'm fluffing about with the camera.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise