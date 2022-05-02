Previous
Moving house by christinav
Moving house

Quite literally - in 4 parts. Just spotted it not far from home. They aren't allowed to travel during the day so waiting for the next leg of the journey. Looks like a nice character home.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Christina

Yao RL ace
I wonder if the drivers are sleep inside the house during the day.
May 2nd, 2022  
