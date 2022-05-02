Sign up
Moving house
Quite literally - in 4 parts. Just spotted it not far from home. They aren't allowed to travel during the day so waiting for the next leg of the journey. Looks like a nice character home.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd May 2022 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
I wonder if the drivers are sleep inside the house during the day.
May 2nd, 2022
