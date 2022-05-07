Sign up
From the depths
This log must have been at the the bottom of the ocean for a long long time to be washed ashore looking like this. I have never seen anything like it!
PS my first ever diptych made in lightroom. Only took me about 2 hours....
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Yao RL
ace
wow, I am not sure I should say it is beautiful or frightening. Like from the outer world.
May 7th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
That is one of the most amazing things I've ever seen. Like a weird sea creature. Well done on the lightroom work.
May 7th, 2022
kali
ace
all those creatures made it their home only to have a natural disaster!
May 7th, 2022
