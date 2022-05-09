Previous
Autumn by christinav
248 / 365

Autumn

Not today's photo, was feeling a bit rushed and pushed for time today, this was taken during the one subject month of May.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
