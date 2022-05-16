Previous
Just filling a gap by christinav
255 / 365

Just filling a gap

Found nothing interesting on my work travels yesterday (or at least nowhere where I could pull over...)
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
70% complete

